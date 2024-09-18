Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $92,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

