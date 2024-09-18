Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 2.1 %

SYK stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average is $342.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

