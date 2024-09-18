Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,860,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $948,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

