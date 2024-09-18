Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,650 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.46.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

