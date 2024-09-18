Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 33,576 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 664.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.