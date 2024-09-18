Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.62 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 153.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $439.16 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.78 and its 200 day moving average is $379.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.