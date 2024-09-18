Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $644.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
