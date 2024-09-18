Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 127,205 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 185.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

