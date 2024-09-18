Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $904.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $908.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $862.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.73.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
