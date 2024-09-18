Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

