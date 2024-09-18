Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.88.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.