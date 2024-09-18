Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 256.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $64,284,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $46,343,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

