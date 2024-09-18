Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 271,778 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 677,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 85,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.