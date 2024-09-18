Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $17.89 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 804,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

