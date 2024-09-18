Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

MDT stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

