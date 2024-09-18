McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $422.15 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

