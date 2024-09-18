Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $51.96 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

