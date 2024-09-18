MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,238,232.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,509 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.