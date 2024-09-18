Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 6,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. 6,343,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,665,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

