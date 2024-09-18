Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.56 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
