Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $164,195.83 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,158.07 or 0.99967994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000307 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $244,150.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.