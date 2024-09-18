Luceco (LON:LUCE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $156.68

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.68 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 151.20 ($2.00). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.02), with a volume of 818,146 shares changing hands.

Luceco Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £233.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.69.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.