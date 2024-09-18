Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $18,463,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 97,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

