Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

