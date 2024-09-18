Lmcg Investments LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

