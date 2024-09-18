Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

