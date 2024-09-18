Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 6.0 %

Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 36.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.13. Litigation Capital Management has a 12-month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £115.14 million, a PE ratio of 492.11 and a beta of 0.31.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

