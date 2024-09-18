Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 6.0 %
Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 36.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.13. Litigation Capital Management has a 12-month low of GBX 84.50 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £115.14 million, a PE ratio of 492.11 and a beta of 0.31.
