Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on LQR House Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LQR House in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for LQR House’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 152.13% and a negative net margin of 907.47%.

Shares of LQR opened at $0.58 on Monday. LQR House has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

