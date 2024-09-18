Lingotto Investment Management LLP Has $6.94 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

MAR opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

