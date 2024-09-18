Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $114,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

