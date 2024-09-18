Lido Staked Matic Tops One Day Volume of $13,204.77 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $60.99 million and approximately $13,204.77 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 141,502,074 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 141,554,211.76814547. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43419181 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $31,868.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

