Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

