Legacy Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

