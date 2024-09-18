Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

