Legacy Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,313 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after buying an additional 14,190,276 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,134 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.