Kooman & Associates Acquires 256 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

