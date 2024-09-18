Konnect One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,806.10 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Konnect has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $99,806.10 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars.
