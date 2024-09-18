Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KGS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 1,090,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,472. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.