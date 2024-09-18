KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $149,350,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.