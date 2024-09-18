Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.49 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

