Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159,034 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises about 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.35% of Kenvue worth $124,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $282,100,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

