Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 721,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $758.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

