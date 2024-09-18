Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Position Decreased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. Kanzhun comprises 2.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $45,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.47. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

