Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.91 (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.9116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of Jutal Offshore Oil Services stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business.

