Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.91 (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.9116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of Jutal Offshore Oil Services stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.
About Jutal Offshore Oil Services
