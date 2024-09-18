Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

