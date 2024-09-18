Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.