JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 68,019 shares.The stock last traded at $64.49 and had previously closed at $64.48.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.