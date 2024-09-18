Jawad Masud Sells 6,041 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$63.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$64.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4633124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.69.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

