Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 28,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.58%.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

