Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,445,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,689.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
Japan Post stock remained flat at $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
Japan Post Company Profile
